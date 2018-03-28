Miles Bridges Hires Agent, Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

Michigan State sophomore wing Miles Bridges has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bridges, 20, announced on Wednesday that he hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports to be his agent.

God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years. I wanna thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program.

I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school.

And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime. I will be a spartan for life no matter what!!

With that being said I am entering the 2018 NBA draft and I am signing with Rich Paul and @klutchsports