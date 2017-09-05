Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee was charged with marijuana possession on Long Island late last month.

The big fella was reportedly released on a $100 bail.

Plumlee, 29, ended up with the Hawks in June as part of the Dwight Howard trade to Charlotte.

Per the AJC:

“We are aware of the situation involving Miles,” the Hawks said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

If Plumlee is convicted of or pleads guilty to the possession charge, he would be subject to the NBA’s marijuana program. A first offense requires players to enter counseling with no additional penalty. A second offense results in a fine, a third offense triggers a five-game suspension and subsequent violations each carry an additional five-game suspension.

The Hawks acquired Plumlee in June as part of a trade with the Hornets. The Hawks sent center Dwight Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in the 2017 draft to Charlotte for Plumlee, guard Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 draft.