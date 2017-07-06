Serbian point guard Milo Teodosic has agreed to a 2-year, $12.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a member of CSKA Moskow, Teodosic averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 assists last season. His move from the Euroleague to the NBA has been much anticipated.

