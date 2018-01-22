The Milwaukee Bucks have fired Jason Kidd, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee has fired coach Jason Kidd, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

In addition to under-delivering on expectations, Kidd was fired due to “frayed relationships” and “general non-alignment” with the organization, per Wojnarowski.

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

In just over three-and-a-half seasons with Milwaukee, Kidd coached the team to a 139-152 (.478) record.

RELATED:

Jason Kidd Says Bucks Players Need To ‘Think About Being a Team’