The Milwaukee Bucks have fired Jason Kidd, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to under-delivering on expectations, Kidd was fired due to “frayed relationships” and “general non-alignment” with the organization, per Wojnarowski.

In just over three-and-a-half seasons with Milwaukee, Kidd coached the team to a 139-152 (.478) record.

