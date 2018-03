The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed guard/forward Shabazz Muhammad, who was waived by the Timberwolves last week.

Over five NBA seasons, all spent with Minnesota, the 25-year-old has averaged 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Muhammad, the 14th pick in the 2013 Draft out of UCLA, resigned with the Wolves this offseason, but fell out of the rotation before being let go.

