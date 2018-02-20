Report: Hornets ‘Expected’ To Pursue Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

by February 20, 2018

mitch kupchak hornets rich cho

The Hornets are reportedly expected to pursue former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak to replace Rich Cho during the offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kupchak is a “primary target” to partner with assistant GM Buzz Peterson next season.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is planning to target former Los Angeles Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak for a high-ranking role in the organization, league sources told ESPN.

Jordan is planning to continue grooming assistant GM Buzz Peterson as a foundation of Charlotte’s front office, and Kupchak is a primary target to partner with Peterson, league sources told ESPN.

