Report: Hornets ‘Expected’ To Pursue Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

The Hornets are reportedly expected to pursue former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak to replace Rich Cho during the offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kupchak is a “primary target” to partner with assistant GM Buzz Peterson next season.

Story on ESPN: After declining to bring back GM Rich Cho, Charlotte owner Michael Jordan plans to discuss a significant front office role with former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak. https://t.co/40cqNLj8Gb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is planning to target former Los Angeles Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak for a high-ranking role in the organization, league sources told ESPN. Jordan is planning to continue grooming assistant GM Buzz Peterson as a foundation of Charlotte’s front office, and Kupchak is a primary target to partner with Peterson, league sources told ESPN.

RELATED:

Hornets Will Not Extend Contract of GM Rich Cho