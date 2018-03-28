Moe Harkless To Undergo Surgery On Left Knee

by March 28, 2018
42
moe harkless knee surgery

Blazers forward Moe Harkless will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to remove a loose body in his left knee.

Harkless, 24, said he heard that recovery can be anywhere from 10 days to 6 weeks.

Per Blazers press release:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

A timeline for Harkless’s return will be determined following Wednesday’s procedure.

 
