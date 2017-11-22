“Multiple teams” have reportedly inquired about DeAndre Jordan in trade conversations, according to the Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps.

Jordan, 29, could opt-out of his contract after he makes $22.6 million this season.

If things continue to go sideways in Los Angeles, selling off pieces seems like the only logical step for the Clippers.

 

