Mychal Thompson Says Son Klay ‘Would Love To Retire A Warrior’

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Above The Rim, Mychal Thompson, a former NBA forward and the father of Klay Thompson, said that his son is not looking to leave Golden State and “would love to retire a Warrior.”

.@Mitch_Lawrence asked Mychal Thompson [@champagnennuts] what he thought of Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors to have his “own” team on Above The Rim w/@JoelMeyersNBA pic.twitter.com/gblu4LwHU8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 6, 2018

That’s up to the Warriors. Klay loves being there. He doesn’t need to be the guy. He loves playing with Steph and KD and the whole crew. He loves the Bay Area…Klay is not looking to leave, so that’s up to the Warriors. He would love to retire a Warrior…I think he’s planning on staying. So it’s not up to him.

Thompson, 27, will be a highly coveted free agent in 2019.

