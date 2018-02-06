Mychal Thompson Says Son Klay ‘Would Love To Retire A Warrior’

by Alex Squadron February 06, 2018

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Above The Rim, Mychal Thompson, a former NBA forward and the father of Klay Thompson, said that his son is not looking to leave Golden State and “would love to retire a Warrior.”

That’s up to the Warriors. Klay loves being there. He doesn’t need to be the guy. He loves playing with Steph and KD and the whole crew. He loves the Bay Area…Klay is not looking to leave, so that’s up to the Warriors. He would love to retire a Warrior…I think he’s planning on staying. So it’s not up to him. 

Thompson, 27, will be a highly coveted free agent in 2019.

