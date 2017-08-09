The Indiana Pacers may no longer have Paul George, but Myles Turner says he expects them to still qualify for the Playoffs next season.

▶️ Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) expects his @Pacers to make the playoffs & wants to be an All-Star pic.twitter.com/DxBNmLIdKu — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 9, 2017

Indy was swept out of the postseason by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016-17.

The #Pacers are gonna make the playoffs this year. Just ask @Original_Turner. https://t.co/ac3ioSvAPs — Matthew VanTryon (@MVanTryon) August 9, 2017

Turner also thinks “it’s very possible this year” for him to become an NBA All-Star.

