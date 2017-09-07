Nate Robinson found a quiet moment during the filming of the upcoming Uncle Drew movie in Atlanta to hilariously catch an oblivious Shaq with a one-handed dunk.

This is the second time little Nate’s caught Shaq sleeping. He dunked on him back in 2010 at Celtics practice. Watch the always-comical NateRob in the videos above and below.

