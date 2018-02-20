Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald: ‘My [Heart] Could Go Any Minute’

Hall of Fame guard Nate “Tiny” Archibald revealed that he has been living with amyloidosis—an incurable heart disease.
In a story by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Archibald, 69, said that he’s been regularly volunteering for clinical trials designed to find a cure.
“What I have is really rare. There’s no pills, nothing they have found that works. I’m being tested all the time, just hoping, you know?
“My [heart] could go any minute. But I’m not ready for that. I want to be around for a long time.” […]
“What’s happening is my heart is beating too fast and too hard. There’s blockage in there and we gotta find a way to dissolve some of it. My heart is taking a pounding, and that blockage is going to cause it to malfunction.”