Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald: ‘My [Heart] Could Go Any Minute’

by February 20, 2018

nate tiny archibald heart

Hall of Fame guard Nate “Tiny” Archibald revealed that he has been living with amyloidosis—an incurable heart disease.

In a story by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Archibald, 69, said that he’s been regularly volunteering for clinical trials designed to find a cure.

“What I have is really rare. There’s no pills, nothing they have found that works. I’m being tested all the time, just hoping, you know?

“My [heart] could go any minute. But I’m not ready for that. I want to be around for a long time.” […]

“What’s happening is my heart is beating too fast and too hard. There’s blockage in there and we gotta find a way to dissolve some of it. My heart is taking a pounding, and that blockage is going to cause it to malfunction.”

 
