After teasing its tip-off and Christmas Day matchups last week, the NBA released the full 2017-18 regular-season schedule on Monday.

By starting the season early on October 17, the League is focusing on resting its players and preventing teams from sitting stars in key matchups.

Here’s a few quick highlights (full schedule here):

· Week 2: New Orleans at Sacramento (Thursday, Oct. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

· Week 9: Oklahoma City at Indiana (Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN) · Week 16: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City (Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. ET, ABC) · Week 24: Boston at Utah (Wednesday, March 28, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

