NBA Agent Dan Fegan Killed in Car Accident

Longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Aspen.

The NBA family mourns the loss of longtime agent Dan Fegan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Fegan, 56, was driving an SUV when it collided with a bus.

I can’t believe you are gone. I am forever grateful for what you did for me and will never forget that. This isn’t fair but i know you are in a better place and we will have a glass of red again someday. #RipDanFegan pic.twitter.com/uyQXuXaQuC

Fegan’s list of NBA clients through the years included Dwight Howard, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Nene and Ricky Rubio.

Per the Aspen Times:

The Colorado State Patrol said the SUV Fegan was driving was trying to cross or merge onto Highway 82 when it was broadsided by the RFTA bus.

Two other passengers in the SUV, a 29-year-old woman from California and Fegan’s 5-year-old son, were airlifted to a hospital in Denver with serious injuries, according to Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton. The name of the woman has not been released. Updates on their condition were not available Sunday night.

There was one passenger on the Glenwood Springs-bound bus, Easton said. Although they were “shaken up,” the bus driver and passenger were not injured, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said.