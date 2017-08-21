As the NBA investigates the Lakers for possible tampering with Paul George, one NBA agent says Magic Johnson could have “easily” gotten caught for doing “something dumb.”

The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor recently spoke to the anonymous agent, who thinks Magic could have left some sort of implicating paper trail.

“[Lakers GM Rob] Pelinka for sure knows how to tamper without getting caught,” one agent told me. “Pelinka will do whatever it takes to get players. Magic could easily have done something dumb and got caught for it, though.”

