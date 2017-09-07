In order to discourage tanking, the NBA is is “aggressively pursuing” draft lottery reform before the start of the 2017-18 season.

If passed, the League’s worst teams would have a decreased chance of getting a top pick. And better teams would get a chance to jump into the lottery.

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The National Basketball Association is aggressively pursuing draft lottery reform that could be voted into legislation before the start of the 2017-18 season, league sources told ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver is a strong advocate to de-incentivize tanking by implementing lower odds on the NBA’s worst teams to gain the top picks in the draft, league sources said.

RELATED:

Mark Cuban: Mavs ‘Did Everything Possible To Lose’ After Elimination From Playoff Contention