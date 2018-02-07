NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters Announced

Former NBA players Nate Robinson and Jason “White Chocolate” Williams headline the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game.
The game, which will feature a 4-point line, tips off at 7 p.m. PST on February 16 at the Verizon Up Arena.
The First Ever 4-Point Line!
The 4-point line (dubbed "The RIDGE"), which was first featured in @NBA2K, will appear during the second half of the #RufflesCelebGame and be reminiscent of the ridges in @RUFFLES potato chips: https://t.co/zAnlRBTqJx pic.twitter.com/i1CSiudE03
