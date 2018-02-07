NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters Announced

by Ryne Nelson February 07, 2018

all-star celebrity game rosters

Former NBA players Nate Robinson and Jason “White Chocolate” Williams headline the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game.

The game, which will feature a 4-point line, tips off at 7 p.m. PST on February 16 at the Verizon Up Arena.

  
