After Friday’s night fight between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal, the NBA has announced that Green, Beal and Kelly Oubre are being fined while Wizards players Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix are being suspended for leaving the bench during the altercation.

Well, it's going down in Oracle! pic.twitter.com/UPIK5G4wMF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2017

Beal has to cough up $50,000, Green has to pay $25,000 and Oubre’s involvement will cost him $15,000. Read the League’s official statement below:

The Wizards and Warriors play each other for the final time this season on February 28 in DC.