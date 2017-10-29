After Friday’s night fight between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal, the NBA has announced that Green, Beal and Kelly Oubre are being fined while Wizards players Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix are being suspended for leaving the bench during the altercation.
Well, it's going down in Oracle! pic.twitter.com/UPIK5G4wMF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2017
Beal has to cough up $50,000, Green has to pay $25,000 and Oubre’s involvement will cost him $15,000. Read the League’s official statement below:
Suspensions and fines from Draymond Green-Bradley Beal incident. #Warriors #Wizards #NBA pic.twitter.com/3w65YmJ5fU
— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 29, 2017
The Wizards and Warriors play each other for the final time this season on February 28 in DC.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus