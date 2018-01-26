On Friday, the NBA unveiled a five-point plan aimed at fixing the ongoing clash between players and referees.

The program, announced by President of League Operations Byron Spruell, will be run by Head of Referee Operations Michelle Johnson and Vice President of Referee Training (and former top-rated official) Monty McCutchen.

Here are the five steps to the initiative, via the NBA’s statement:

1. Johnson, McCutchen and their staffs will conduct meetings with all 30 teams to discuss rules interpretations, on-court conduct and the expectations of NBA referees. These meetings will begin before the NBA All-Star break (Feb. 17-19 in Los Angeles).

2. The league will re-emphasize its “Respect for the Game” rules with referees, coaches and players to ensure consistent enforcement of those violations.

3. The NBA Referee Operations department will expand its overall rules education initiative for coaches, players and team personnel to ensure clarity of the game’s rules and their proper interpretations.

4. Johnson and McCutchen will conduct enhanced training for the referees on conflict resolution. In addition, they will more closely monitor the on-court interactions of coaches, players and referees to ensure referee decorum meets league standards.

5. Through the NBA’s Officiating Advisory Council, the league will create opportunities for engagement with all key stakeholders to find common ground between all parties.

Several players have been outspoken about the officiating this season, including Carmelo Anthony and Draymond Green.

Thoughts on the League’s approach?

