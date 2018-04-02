Kia Expands ‘Fan Vote’ to Include All End-Of-Year Awards

Fans have been voting for the Kia NBA MVP since 2010, but this year’s voting has expanded to include every other end-of-year award, too. Fans can vote for their favorite players by tweeting the player’s first and last name with a one of the following hashtags accompanied by #sweepstakes: #KiaSixth, #KiaDPOY, #KiaMIP, #KiaROY and #KiaMVP.

For fans without Twitter or those wanting to double up on votes, they can visit nba.com/kiafanvote. Voting opens April 2 and runs through April 13. The winners of the fan vote will be tallied as one vote alongside the media voters.