Kia Expands ‘Fan Vote’ to Include All End-Of-Year Awards

Fans can vote for their favorite players by tweeting the player's first and last name with one of Kia's specified award hashtags
by April 02, 2018
461

Fans have been voting for the Kia NBA MVP since 2010, but this year’s voting has expanded to include every other end-of-year award, too. Fans can vote for their favorite players by tweeting the player’s first and last name with a one of the following hashtags accompanied by #sweepstakes: #KiaSixth, #KiaDPOY, #KiaMIP, #KiaROY and #KiaMVP.

For fans without Twitter or those wanting to double up on votes, they can visit nba.com/kiafanvote. Voting opens April 2 and runs through April 13. The winners of the fan vote will be tallied as one vote alongside the media voters.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

NBA, YouTube TV Partner to Broadcast 2018 Finals

7 days ago
981
NBA

NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

3 weeks ago
202
Chicago Bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

4 weeks ago
701
College

Report: NBA Preparing To Get Involved At High School Basketball Level

4 weeks ago
1,086
NBA

Adam Silver: Tanking Teams To Be Met With Swiftest, Harshest Response Possible

1 month ago
748
College

Barack Obama Says NBA Should Create Junior League To Serve As Farm System

1 month ago
1,554

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donte DiVincenzo’s 31 Leads Villanova Past Michigan for NCAA Championship

1 hour ago
106

Quinn Cook Becomes First G-League Player to Shoot 50/40/90 in a Season

3 hours ago
1,327

Kia Expands ‘Fan Vote’ to Include All End-Of-Year Awards

4 hours ago
461
kevin durant klay thompson practice

KD: Klay Thompson Ditched Practice The Day Before 60-Point Game

8 hours ago
2,137

Report: Jimmy Butler Participates In Five-On-Five Action For First Time Since Injury

9 hours ago
305