All eyes will be on the NBA on Christmas Day as the League follows its yearly tradition of marquee games. This year, the stars will be out in full force and the NBA is hyping up the day with it’s new “The Gift of Basketball” commercial.

Check it above and see the full slate of games below:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks at 12:00p ET on ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors at 3:00p ET on ABC

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics at 5:30p ET on ABC

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City at 8:00p ET on ABC

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30p ET on TNT

