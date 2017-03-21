The Cavs’ controversial decision to have all three of their superstars sit out a nationally-televised tilt against the Clippers prompted a strongly-worded memo from commissioner Adam Silver, warning all thirty teams that the NBA is not happy about this growing trend.
Silver says this is “an extremely significant issue for our league.”
Adam Silver sent a memo to owners Monday imploring them to be involved in decisions on resting star players. https://t.co/aDKsSpcVom
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 21, 2017
Silver says teams are in danger of facing “significant penalties.”
Per ESPN:
In the memo, Silver informed teams that the issue will be a prime topic of discussion at the next NBA Board of Governors meeting April 6 in New York and warned of ”significant penalties” for teams that don’t abide by the league’s standing rules for providing ”notice to the league office, their opponent, and the media immediately upon a determination that a player will not participate in a game due to rest.”
He states that it is unacceptable for owners to be uninvolved or defer decision-making on this topic to others in their organizations, who may not have the same awareness of the impact these decisions can have on “fans and business partners,” the reputation of the league and “perception of our game.”
Silver also warns that teams will suffer “significant penalties” if they don’t provide adequate notice when it’s decided that a player will not play due to rest. There are league rules that govern when and how teams must notify the league office, their opponent and the media about such decisions.
