The Cavs’ controversial decision to have all three of their superstars sit out a nationally-televised tilt against the Clippers prompted a strongly-worded memo from commissioner Adam Silver, warning all thirty teams that the NBA is not happy about this growing trend.

Silver says this is “an extremely significant issue for our league.”

Adam Silver sent a memo to owners Monday imploring them to be involved in decisions on resting star players. https://t.co/aDKsSpcVom — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 21, 2017

Silver says teams are in danger of facing “significant penalties.”

Per ESPN: