NBA Creating Confidential Hotline for Improper Workplace Conduct

In light of the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing the Dallas Mavericks’ organization, the NBA sent out a letter announcing the launch of a confidential hotline for team and League employees to report improper conduct in the workplace.

The hotline will be in place next week, according to the memo.

ESPN story on NBA commissioner Adam Silver letter to teams, including a new confidential hotline for team and league employees to report improper conduct in workplace. https://t.co/yPTFBopwKf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2018

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the League is committed to “providing employees with a safe and inclusive work environment.”

Per ESPN:

In the aftermath of allegations of harassment and violence toward female employees in the Dallas Mavericks organization, the NBA is instituting a confidential hotline for team and league employees to register concerns of improper conduct, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. The rest of the memo outlined existing initiatives within the NBA on issues surrounding the league’s “Respect in the Workplace Policy,” including the NBA’s plan to “conduct a series of mandatory, small-group discussions facilitated by outside experts to ensure that we all have a full understanding of issues related to sexual harassment and expectations for how we should behave in the workplace.” A Sports Illustrated report described a Mavericks culture of misogyny and predatory sexual behavior that spanned decades in the organization, including numerous allegations against former CEO and president Terdema Ussery.

