After increasing the prize money for the winning team in the All-Star Game to $100K, the NBA unveiled another noteworthy change to the event on Wednesday.

The league will now donate $350K to the charity selected by the victorious squad and $150K to the charity of choice of the losing squad.

Here’s more from the NBA’s statement:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that the winning team of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game will select a community-based organization to receive a $350,000 donation from the league, while the losing team will select a similar charity to receive $150,000… In addition to a full schedule of community events that will take place during All-Star, Team LeBron and Team Stephen will choose a local or national organization to play for, with the donations directed toward outreach efforts in Los Angeles. The charitable organizations will be announced in early February.

The game will be held on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

