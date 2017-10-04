The annual NBA GM Survey is out, and front offices are showing LeBron James, Gregg Popovich and the Warriors major love.

LeBron was voted most likely to win MVP, best leader, best passer, most versatile, best basketball IQ, among others.

Check out the abbreviated NBA GM Survey below, and be sure to head to NBA.com for the full results.

Which team will win the 2018 NBA Finals?

1. Golden State, 93%

2. Cleveland, 7%

Top-4 teams in the East

1. Cleveland

2. Boston

3. Washington

4. Toronto

Top-4 teams in the West

1. Golden State

2. Houston

3. San Antonio

4. OKC

Who will win 2017-18 MVP?

1. LeBron James, 50%

2. Kevin Durant, 29%

Which player would you choose to start a franchise today?

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, 29%

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 21%

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?

1. LeBron James, 48%

2. Stephen Curry, 21%

Most likely to have a breakout season

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, 21%

2. Kristaps Porzingis, 14%

Best point guard

1. Stephen Curry, 62%

2. Russell Westbrook, 28%

Best shooting guard

1. James Harden, 83%

2. Klay Thompson, 10%

Best small forward

1. LeBron James, 61%

2. Kevin Durant, 32%

Best power forward

1. Anthony Davis, 41%

2. LeBron James, 28%

Best center

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, 28%

2. Anthony Davis, 24%

Which team made the best moves this offseason?

1. Oklahoma City, 43%

2. Boston, 25%

Which player acquisition will make the biggest impact?

1. Paul George, 59%

2. Jimmy Butler, 17%

Most underrated player acquisition

1. Paul Millsap, 24%

2. Avery Bradley, 17%

Which team will be most improved?

1. Minnesota, 69%

2. Philadelphia, 17%

Most surprising move of the offseason?

1. Kyrie-Isaiah trade, 45%

2. Paul George to OKC, 24%

Who will win the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year?

1. Lonzo Ball, 62%

2. Ben Simmons, 24%

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?

1. Josh Jackson, 24%

2. Markelle Fultz, 21%

Which rookie was the biggest steal?

1. Dennis Smith Jr, 37%

2. Kyle Kuzma, 22%

Best international player in the NBA

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 69%

2. Nikola Jokic, 14%

Best international player NOT in the NBA

1. Luka Doncic, 69%

2. Nando de Colo, 28%

Best defensive player

1. Kawhi Leonard, 62%

2. Draymond Green, 21%

Best perimeter defender

1. Kawhi Leonard, 72%

2. Avery Bradley, 14%

Best interior defender

1. Rudy Gobert, 66%

2. DeAndre Jordan, 24%

Best defensive team

1. Golden State, 55%

2. San Antonio, 34%

Best head coach

1. Gregg Popovich, 82%

2. Steve Kerr, 11%

Best manager/motivator of people

1. Gregg Popovich, 62%

2. Steve Kerr, 17%

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Rick Carlisle, 34%

2. Brad Stevens, 31%

Which head coach runs the best offense?

1. Steve Kerr, 59%

2. Mike D’Antoni, 24%

Which head coach has the best defensive schemes?

1. Gregg Popovich, 41%

2. Tom Thibodeau, 34%

Best assistant coach in the NBA

1. Ron Adams, Golden State – 21%

2. Ettore Messina, San Antonio – 14%

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?

1. Chris Paul, 39%

2. Manu Ginobili, 14%

Which team is the most fun to watch?

1. Golden State, 90%

2. Houston, 7%

Which team has the best home-court advantage?

1. Golden State, 76%

2. Oklahoma City, 7%

Most athletic player

1. Russell Westbrook, 62%

2. LeBron James, 14%

Best pure shooter

1. Stephen Curry, 71%

2. Klay Thompson, 25%

Fastest with the ball

1. John Wall, 48%

2. Russell Westbrook, 45%

Best at moving without the ball

1. Klay Thompson, 61%

2. JJ Redick, 14%

Best passer

1. LeBron James, 36%

2. Chris Paul, 32%

What bench player makes the biggest impact?

1. Andre Iguodala, 41%

2. Eric Gordon, 24%

Toughest player

1. Steven Adams, 14%

Draymond Green, 14%

Kawhi Leonard, 14%

Best leader

1. LeBron James, 43%

2. Chris Paul, 21%

Most versatile player

1. LeBron James, 55%

2. Kevin Durant, 14%

Kawhi Leonard, 14%

Best basketball IQ

1. LeBron James, 64%

2. Chris Paul, 14%

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Stephen Curry, 55%

2. Kevin Durant, 34%

What rule (regarding play, Draft/Lottery, playoff format, etc.) most needs to change?

1. Playoff seeding, 27%

2. Draft Lottery odds/system, 21%

