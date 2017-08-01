The NBA reportedly conducted an investigation to see if LeBron James has any stake in Rich Paul‘s Klutch Sports Group.

Per to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LeBron was found to have no share in ownership.

Players are prohibited from owning interest in an agency, and LeBron’s close dealings with the agency sparked questions about his involvement. Via the Basketball Analogy:

“LeBron doesn’t have any ownership in Klutch Sports. “The NBA investigated it and said LeBron doesn’t have ownership.”

