Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander sprang from his courtside seat Tuesday night, made his way down the court, and yelled in the ear of referee Bill Kennedy.

When you really want to make your point pic.twitter.com/tISPryd3ZK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2017

Rockets fans also gave the officials an earful in Game 5 of their series-clinching victory against the OKC Thunder.

The NBA says it’s looking into the matter.

