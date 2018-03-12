NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

Over the last few weeks, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, and Washington’s Kelly Oubre have all shed light on their individual struggles with mental health.

“Everyone is going through something that we can’t see,” Love wrote in a piece for The Player’s Tribune.

According to David Aldridge, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are nearing the creation of a jointly funded, independent mental wellness program:

The mental wellness program — the product of almost a year of discussions between the league and union that began as the sides were working out the new Collective Bargaining Agreement — will allow players to seek treatment and counseling outside of the framework of their individual teams, if they want. Existing team physicians and other resources will still be available to them, too.

The League and union are reportedly close to naming a Director of Mental Health and Wellness to lead the program.

As Aldridge states, “the new office will be the most comprehensive program dealing with mental wellness created to date.”

RELATED

Kevin Love Details Battle With Panic Attacks