Players from around the NBA sent their prayers and condolences for the victims of the Las Vegas Strip massacre—the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

A gunman unleashed hundreds of bullets into the crowd at a country music concert on Sunday night, killing 58 and injuring at least 515, according to the latest CNN report.

Just thoughts and prayers going out to the families and victims of this horrific act and the city of Las Vegas #STAYSTRONG #LOVEnotHATE🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) October 2, 2017

It’s funny how this sicko is already being labeled “ mentally ill “. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 2, 2017