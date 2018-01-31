James Harden put on a historic performance Tuesday, notching a franchise record 60 points and adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 114-107 victory over the Magic.

It was the first 60-point triple-double ever recorded and Harden’s ninth 50-point outing as a member of the Rockets.

NBA players around the league reacted to The Beard’s big night on social media:

C’mon @JHarden13!!! Now that’s insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2018

Historic night !!! Congrats @JHarden13 first ever 60 point triple double in #NBA history #LockedIn 🔐 — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) January 31, 2018

Gotta give James harden mvp this year. Point blank period. #cookin — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) January 31, 2018

Really J Harden… that’s how u feel bruh 60 pt. trip dub 😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 31, 2018

That shiii is crazy https://t.co/VSpktCT6Ju — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 31, 2018

And from the man himself:

