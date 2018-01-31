James Harden put on a historic performance Tuesday, notching a franchise record 60 points and adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 114-107 victory over the Magic.

It was the first 60-point triple-double ever recorded and Harden’s ninth 50-point outing as a member of the Rockets.

NBA players around the league reacted to The Beard’s big night on social media:

And from the man himself:

RELATED
James Harden Says Rockets Are ‘For Real As It Can Get’

 
  
