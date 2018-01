James Harden put on a historic performance Tuesday, notching a franchise record 60 points and adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 114-107 victory over the Magic.

It was the first 60-point triple-double ever recorded and Harden’s ninth 50-point outing as a member of the Rockets.

NBA players around the league reacted to The Beard’s big night on social media:

Cโ€™mon @JHarden13!!! Now thatโ€™s insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!! ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ โ€” LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2018

Historic night !!! Congrats @JHarden13 first ever 60 point triple double in #NBA history #LockedIn ๐Ÿ” โ€” Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) January 31, 2018

Gotta give James harden mvp this year. Point blank period. #cookin โ€” Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) January 31, 2018

Really J Harden… thatโ€™s how u feel bruh 60 pt. trip dub ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ โ€” Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 31, 2018

That shiii is crazy https://t.co/VSpktCT6Ju โ€” CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 31, 2018

And from the man himself:

