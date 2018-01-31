NBA Players React To Harden’s 60-Point Triple-Double
James Harden put on a historic performance Tuesday, notching a franchise record 60 points and adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 114-107 victory over the Magic.
It was the first 60-point triple-double ever recorded and Harden’s ninth 50-point outing as a member of the Rockets.
NBA players around the league reacted to The Beard’s big night on social media:
C’mon @JHarden13!!! Now that’s insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2018
History!!! 🤘🏾@JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/NWwD4zYJqk
— Chris Paul (@CP3) January 31, 2018
@JHarden13 #60 #tripdub @DrinkBODYARMOR #obsessionisnatural
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 31, 2018
Historic night !!! Congrats @JHarden13 first ever 60 point triple double in #NBA history #LockedIn 🔐
— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) January 31, 2018
Okay @JHarden13 you’re not playing fair!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018
Gotta give James harden mvp this year. Point blank period. #cookin
— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) January 31, 2018
Really J Harden… that’s how u feel bruh 60 pt. trip dub 😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏾♂️
— Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 31, 2018
That shiii is crazy https://t.co/VSpktCT6Ju
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 31, 2018
And from the man himself:
All Glory to God #LockediN🔐 pic.twitter.com/eOz0NI9pSV
— James Harden (@JHarden13) January 31, 2018
