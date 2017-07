Kevin Durant is a legendary Twitter user, so SLAM Correspondent/Grizzlies Digital Content Reporter Alexis Morgan asked current NBA players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley, Jonathon Simmons, Corey Brewer and more to read some of KD’s most infamous tweets. Even Durant’s mother got in on the action. Check it above.

Video by Will Chiang

