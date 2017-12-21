Representatives for the NBPA and NBRA recently met in Manhattan to discuss the growing tensions between NBA players and referees.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides spoke for two hours and made plans to meet again during All-Star in Los Angeles.

The @OfficialNBARefs and @MRobertsNBPA met to discuss the escalating tensions between refs and players. ESPN story: https://t.co/SNBYUZHUXl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2017

In a recent two-hour-plus conversation at the National Basketball Players Association’s Manhattan offices, Seham and Roberts discussed several referee-player issues, including the NBRA’s belief that the league office has become too lenient in allowing players’ aggressive verbiage toward refs. Roberts countered that players are overwhelmingly disconcerted by what they believe is the disrespectful manner with which refs address players on the court.

RELATED:

LeBron James Ejected For First Time In His Career