NBA Players Reveal Best Trash Talkers

During All-Star Weekend, ESPN caught up with several NBA players to uncover the best trash talkers and their favorite trash talking stories.

Draymond Green and Joel Embiid were two names that came up frequently.

“When I get on the court I want to win and have fun. Trash talk is a way for me to do that. It’s not really disrespectful. At the end of the day, I’m sure these guys know that it’s just for fun and you want to win…This is about brotherhood and I’m just looking to have fun.” – Embiid

“I don’t really tell trash talk stories. I don’t really remember them or carry them off the floor. It just happens in the heat of the moment and it stays there.” – Green

Peep the full video above, which features tales of Kevin Garnett, Michael Jordan, Jeremy Lin vs. Kobe Bryant, and more.

