NBA referees are speaking out against the last two minute report (L2M), calling it “pointless” on Friday.

Citing a LeBron James drive and shot that was determined to have two missed calls, referees argued that L2M reports “unnecessarily, and incorrectly in some cases, amplify an arbitrary moment in a game.”

Created to increase transparency, the L2M reports have made referees feel like they’re being targeted.

