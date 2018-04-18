Finalists For Fan-Voted Categories At NBA Awards Have Been Released

Who had the best dunk of the 2017-18 NBA regular season? What about the best assist? Best block? Best style?
The League has released the finalists for the fan-voted categories at the NBA Awards, via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:
NBA has released its fan-voted categories and finalists for this summer’s NBA Awards (June 25).
There is definitely a Best Dunk candidate missing: pic.twitter.com/usiGtdwAvr
— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 18, 2018
The award show is scheduled for 9pm ET on Monday, June 25.
Who you got winning each category?
