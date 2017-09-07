Tracy McGrady’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame tomorrow night and the NBA put together a new mixtape to remind us all of how unbelievable T-Mac was with the Raptors, Magic and Rockets.

Watch the video above to see his unreal dunks, blocks, crossovers and clutch shots. Congrats, Mac!

Video courtesy of NBA