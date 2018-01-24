The NBA has formally requested a set of laws that could to lead to the legalization of sports gambling in America.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the NBA wants 1 percent of every bet made on its games.

Today the NBA laid out a plan how how they want to legalize sports gambling for the first time. Includes getting a cut of every bet: https://t.co/8byYjRABU0 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 24, 2018

In what could end up being a seminal moment for sports gambling in America, the NBA on Wednesday formally requested a set of laws that could be the basis for professional sports leagues pushing for national legalized wagering on games. […] The NBA wants 1 percent of every bet made on its games in addition to other regulations, a request that could create massive revenue for the NBA and other sports leagues in the future. […] The NBA wants more widespread access to gambling for its fans, pushing for bets to be made legal on smartphones and kiosks and not just inside casinos and racetracks.

