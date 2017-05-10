The NBA is looking into an exchange between Isaiah Thomas and a heckling fan during the Wizards’ 116-89 Game 3 win in Washington last week.
Thomas appeared to say, “I will f— you up, and you know that” to a Wizards fan during the game.
Per Boston.com:
The NBA says it’s looking into an exchange during Game 3 of the Celtics-Wizards playoff series, in which Isaiah Thomas appeared to respond to a court-side heckler at Washington’s Verizon Center with a profane comeback.
“We are aware and reviewing,” league spokesman Tim Frank told Boston.com.
The Celtics and Wizards are tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 set for tonight in Boston.
