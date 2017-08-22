The NBA Rookie Survey is out, and the class of 2017 is showing Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr major love.
Smith, drafted No. 9 overall, was voted by his peers as the most athletic player and most likely to win Rookie of the Year.
Who will be the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year?
1. Dennis Smith Jr — 25.7%
2. Lonzo Ball — 20.0%
3. Markelle Fultz — 17.1%
Which rookie will have the best career?
1. Lonzo Ball — 18.4%
Jayson Tatum — 18.4%
3. Josh Jackson — 10.5%
Dennis Smith Jr — 10.5%
Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?
1. Donovan Mitchell (13th pick) — 18.9%
2. Dennis Smith Jr (9th pick) — 13.5%
Which rookie is the most athletic?
1. Dennis Smith Jr — 43.6%
2. Terrance Ferguson — 12.8%
Which rookie is the best shooter?
1. Luke Kennard — 48.6%
2. Malik Monk — 13.5%
Which rookie is the best defender?
1. Josh Jackson — 26.3%
2. Jordan Bell — 23.7%
3. Donovan Mitchell — 21.1%
Which rookie is the best playmaker?
1. Lonzo Ball — 71.8%
2. Markelle Fultz — 7.7%
Who is your favorite player in the league?
1. LeBron James — 31.5%
2. Russell Westbrook — 19.4%
3. Kawhi Leonard — 8.3%
Commentscomments powered by Disqus