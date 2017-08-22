The NBA Rookie Survey is out, and the class of 2017 is showing Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr major love.

Smith, drafted No. 9 overall, was voted by his peers as the most athletic player and most likely to win Rookie of the Year.

Who will be the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year?

1. Dennis Smith Jr — 25.7%

2. Lonzo Ball — 20.0%

3. Markelle Fultz — 17.1%

Which rookie will have the best career?

1. Lonzo Ball — 18.4%

Jayson Tatum — 18.4%

3. Josh Jackson — 10.5%

Dennis Smith Jr — 10.5%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

1. Donovan Mitchell (13th pick) — 18.9%

2. Dennis Smith Jr (9th pick) — 13.5%

Which rookie is the most athletic?

1. Dennis Smith Jr — 43.6%

2. Terrance Ferguson — 12.8%

Which rookie is the best shooter?

1. Luke Kennard — 48.6%

2. Malik Monk — 13.5%

Which rookie is the best defender?

1. Josh Jackson — 26.3%

2. Jordan Bell — 23.7%

3. Donovan Mitchell — 21.1%

Which rookie is the best playmaker?

1. Lonzo Ball — 71.8%

2. Markelle Fultz — 7.7%

Who is your favorite player in the league?

1. LeBron James — 31.5%

2. Russell Westbrook — 19.4%

3. Kawhi Leonard — 8.3%

