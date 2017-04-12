Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Adam Silver he wanted Tony Romo to suit up in a game.

The NBA commissioner nixed the idea by refusing to honor Romo’s contract.

The popular former Cowboys QB had to settle for taking part in warmups and sitting on the Mavs’ bench Tuesday night.

Per ESPN:

When he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, Cuban said, “I told him what I was going to do and said, ‘Fine me if you don’t like it.'”

Silver told Cuban the contract would not be honored, which killed the idea but did not stop the Mavericks from honoring the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“Signing him and stuff like that, would have been too much for a lot of reasons,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said before his team’s 109-91 loss. “No. 1, he’s a football athlete that’s not ready to play in an NBA game. That’s very risky. No. 2, to sign a guy with all of our requirements from a physical standpoint with the hours and hours of screening and all that kinds of other stuff, it just wasn’t worth going there. And that’s not really what this is about.”