NBA Commissioner Adam Silver now has the authority to fine teams at least $100,000 for sitting out their players during “high-profile, nationally televised” games.

Silver says he realizes that there may be “legitimate reasons for sitting down players at certain periods of time”:

A formal policy on resting healthy players was approved. Beginning this season, teams are prohibited from doing that on “high-profile, nationally televised” games, with violations subject to a fine of at least $100,000. Teams are advised not to rest multiple healthy players from the same game or to rest healthy players from road games. And when a player is given a game off, he should be visible and available to interact with fans. Discipline is possible for all of the above situations, though Silver said his preference would be to avoid that as much as possible. “I recognize that there are legitimate reasons for sitting down players at certain periods of time,” the commissioner said. “It comes down to a sense of obligation our teams have toward the league that they’re a part of.”

The League also tweaked its draft lottery system in an effort to disincentivize teams from tanking.

Per NBA.com: