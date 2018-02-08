Report: NBA Title Contenders Eyeing Joe Johnson After Buyout

by Ryne Nelson February 08, 2018

joe johnson buyout title contender

The Rockets, Celtics and Warriors are reportedly among the NBA title contenders who will attempt to sign Joe Johnson once he hits the buyout market.

Johnson, 36, is expected to be bought out by the Kings, who acquired his rights in a three-team deal before Thursday’s deadline.

