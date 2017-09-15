The NBA’s Board of Governors will vote on proposed Draft lottery reform and player-rest guidelines on September 28.

Under the recommended plan for the Draft, the odds of getting the No. 1 pick would be smoothed out for the League’s worst teams.

Sources: Proposed reform would start w/ 2019 Draft. Among changes, three worst teams would share a 14 percent chance at No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 15, 2017

In addition, player-rest legislation has been proposed under which commissioner Adam Silver would be able to fine teams for sitting multiple players in a game, or a healthy player on national TV.

Sources: In proposal, Silver has discretion to fine teams for resting multiple players in single game, or healthy ones in national TV games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 15, 2017

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Under the new plan, [the three worst] teams would each have a 14 percent chance, league sources said, and the odds for ensuing teams would drop incrementally by a percentage point or two. […] In the proposed resting legislation, Silver will have the discretionary ability to fine teams for resting players in several instances, including sitting multiple players outside of unusual circumstances in a single game, and healthy players in nationally televised ESPN, ABC and TNT games, league sources said. When teams decide to rest players in games, they’re encouraged to do so for home instead of away games.

