NBA Won’t Punish Russell Westbrook For Shoving Fan

by Alex Squadron February 03, 2018

After Thursday night’s Thunder-Nuggets game in Denver, Russell Westbrook shoved a taunting fan who managed to get on the court.

According to ESPN‘s Royce Young and Ramona Shelburne, the NBA will not take action against Russ, and the fan has been banned from future games.

The fan left his seat, wasn’t stopped by security, stepped onto the court and came face-to-face with Westbrook in the moments after the Nuggets’ buzzer-beating, 127-124 victory.

Arena security removed the fan — a partial season-ticket holder — from the court. A source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that following the incident, law enforcement issued a summons and complaint for trespass, and the fan has been banned from games.

As Young reports, the league “ultimately decided against punishment for Westbrook, as there was no aggression or engagement from the reigning MVP toward the fan.”

RELATED
Russell Westbrook, Jordan Brand Unveils ‘Why Not’ Apparel Collection

 
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Russell Westbrook Shoves Taunting Nuggets Fan

1 day ago
NBA

2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Contestants Announced

2 days ago
Russell Westbrook
Apparel

Russell Westbrook, Jordan Brand Unveils ‘Why Not’ Apparel Collection

2 days ago
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: The Brodie Goes Off Against The Process

6 days ago
NBA

NBA Announces Five-Point Plan To Improve Referee-Player Relationships

1 week ago
NBA

Russell Westbrook Thought He Was the Last All-Star Pick

1 week ago

TRENDING