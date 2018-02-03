NBA Won’t Punish Russell Westbrook For Shoving Fan

After Thursday night’s Thunder-Nuggets game in Denver, Russell Westbrook shoved a taunting fan who managed to get on the court.

According to ESPN‘s Royce Young and Ramona Shelburne, the NBA will not take action against Russ, and the fan has been banned from future games.

The fan left his seat, wasn’t stopped by security, stepped onto the court and came face-to-face with Westbrook in the moments after the Nuggets’ buzzer-beating, 127-124 victory. Arena security removed the fan — a partial season-ticket holder — from the court. A source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that following the incident, law enforcement issued a summons and complaint for trespass, and the fan has been banned from games.

As Young reports, the league “ultimately decided against punishment for Westbrook, as there was no aggression or engagement from the reigning MVP toward the fan.”

