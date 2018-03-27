NBA, YouTube TV Partner to Broadcast 2018 Finals

The NBA and YouTube TV announced a partnership to air the 2018 NBA Finals.

Under this new agreement, YouTube TV—the live TV streaming service—becomes the first ever presenting partner of the Finals.

YouTube TV Lands NBA Finals Sponsorship, Building on Sports-Marketing Strategy https://t.co/skBxslcyMf — Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2018

YouTube TV will also serve as a presenting partner for the WNBA and G League Finals.

