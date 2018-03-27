NBA, YouTube TV Partner to Broadcast 2018 Finals

The NBA and YouTube TV announced a partnership to air the 2018 NBA Finals.

Under this new agreement, YouTube TV—the live TV streaming service—becomes the first ever presenting partner of the Finals.

YouTube TV will also serve as a presenting partner for the WNBA and G League Finals.

From the press release:

The Finals 2018 presented by YouTube TV will be broadcast live on ABC beginning Thursday, May 31. During The Finals, fans will have access to ABC and every game through YouTube TV, which is available in nearly 100 of the top markets, covering more than 85 percent of U.S. households. The Finals have been broadcast live on ABC since 2003.

“Our presenting partnership of The Finals marks another first in our longstanding and innovative history with YouTube,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Media and Business Development. “The NBA Finals on ABC, as well as the WNBA Finals and NBA G League Finals, are pinnacle events, and with YouTube TV we are excited to provide fans with new ways to experience the excitement of these championship series.”

“Partnering with the NBA is a slam dunk for YouTube TV members, with more basketball content and the first-ever presenting partner of the NBA Finals,” said Angela Courtin, Global Head of YouTube TV & Originals Marketing. “YouTube TV was built for fans, and we are excited to bring to life our cable-free live TV service during one of the most watched sports events of the year.”

  
