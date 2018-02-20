Louisville Will Vacate 2013 National Championship After NCAA Denies Appeal

by February 20, 2018

On Tuesday, Louisville announced that the NCAA has upheld its penalties against the school, meaning that the Cardinals will have to vacate the 2013 national championship and a 2012 trip to the Final Four:

Louisville will pay a fine and lose all of its wins from 2011-15 (when ineligible players took the court), becoming the first team to vacate a title in the Final Four era.

In a statement released shortly after the NCAA’s ruling, Louisville interim president Greg Postel voiced his strong opposition to the decision, via Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal:

I cannot say this strongly enough: We believe the NCAA is simply wrong. We disagree with the NCAA ruling for reasons we clearly stated in our appeal. And we made a strong case – based on NCAA precedent – that supported our argument. 

A process that began in October of 2015, when reports first surfaced of impropriety in the program’s recruiting procedures, has now come to a close.

