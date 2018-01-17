Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica says he was acting in self-defense after Arron Afflalo took a swing at him on Tuesday.

Afflalo threw a haymaker (connecting with the back of Bjelica’s dome), and Bjelica reacted by holding Afflalo in a head lock.

After the game, Bjelica said he was trying “to calm him down because he was wild.”

“I don’t want to feel like victim here. That’s part of the game. “He took a swing at me, and I was just trying to protect myself first of all and to help him, to calm him down because he was wild. “I don’t know what’s wrong with that guy. If you attack me like that, I just have protect myself and my family.” […] “I know how those things work. I was raised on the streets, but I’m a professional basketball player. I will never fight during a game.”

