Carmelo Anthony and Nene began their careers in Denver, playing together for nearly eight years before Melo was traded to New York.

In an interview with Canal Chuà, Nene said that his former teammate could have been the best player in the NBA—if he wasn’t as “selfish.” Starting at 8:17:

Roughly translated from Portuguese by reddit user u/albzim:

Tell me a little bit about Carmelo Anthony, one of the best scorers I’ve ever seen. Nene: “Carmelo man… He’s a guy who could’ve been the best player in the League—the way he uses his body, the accuracy on his shots, the variation of dribbles and shots that he has, and his low-post fundamentals…” He’s insane in the post. His jab step is the best in the League. Nene: “Yeah he is simply the best down there, but he’s just too selfish. He can’t make his teammates better. If he did that, he could’ve been the best in the League. Oh, and if he played defense… Because he knows how to guard people, I played with him for 8 years, so I know.”

