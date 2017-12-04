Mavs center Nerlens Noel got caught up in a bizarre controversy over the weekend when he was seen in the media dining area grabbing a hot dog during halftime of the team’s blowout win over the Clippers.

Nerlens Noel visited the media dining room at halftime to get a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/mKYrB63e1J — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

After the game, Noel told SB Nation that he “needed some energy for the second half.”

Noel played zero minutes in the second half of the game racked up his fourth straight DNP-CD.

On Sunday, Noel and Carlisle addressed the hot dog incident:

.@NerlensNoel3 and Head Coach Rick Carlisle address the media about hot dogs. 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/qWi8Hs8NrZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 3, 2017

“It was a different schedule,” Noel said. “The last thing I did not want to do is eat, so I just wanted to take in as many calories as I can. But I just got to be smarter about that and send a ballboy or something.”

Carlisle cracked a few jokes during his media availability and suggested Noel uses the situation as a marketing opportunity.

“So look, I’m representing him,” Carlisle said. “I’m going to talk to [Dallas area restaurant] Wild About Harry’s over on Knox [Street]. It’s a hot dog place. And we’re going to see if they’ll do ‘The Nerlens,’ which is relish only, right? Relish or nothing at all.”

Related

Nerlens Noel Hires Rich Paul as Agent