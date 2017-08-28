Nerlens Noel is headed back to Dallas, having reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer from the Mavs.

Noel, 23, had reportedly turned down a four-year, $70 million offer earlier this summer.

Nerlens Noel signs 1-year, $4.1 million QO to return to Mavs, league sources tell ESPN. Reported $17M "offer " was non-existent in any form. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2017

Nerlens Noel asked Mavs for max. Offer was pulled soon thereafter, per sources. https://t.co/VVEOfhWkgt — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 26, 2017

The big fella is betting on himself, and clearly believes he can get a max deal on the open market next year.

Per ESPN: