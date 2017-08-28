Nerlens Noel is headed back to Dallas, having reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer from the Mavs.

Noel, 23, had reportedly turned down a four-year, $70 million offer earlier this summer.

The big fella is betting on himself, and clearly believes he can get a max deal on the open market next year.

Per ESPN:

The offer was signed in Los Angeles this week, according to sources.

 

Noel, 23, recently switched agents, hiring LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group after a summer in which he was unable to fashion an acceptable multiyear deal from the Mavericks or garnish an offer sheet elsewhere.

 

A reported $17 million offer from Dallas was nonexistent in any form, according to sources close to Noel, though league sources say a four-year, $70 million contract was offered to Noel on July 1.

 

Sources said that the four-year offer was pulled when Noel asked for a max deal.