Nerlens Noel is headed back to Dallas, having reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer from the Mavs.
Noel, 23, had reportedly turned down a four-year, $70 million offer earlier this summer.
Nerlens Noel signs 1-year, $4.1 million QO to return to Mavs, league sources tell ESPN. Reported $17M "offer " was non-existent in any form.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2017
Nerlens Noel asked Mavs for max. Offer was pulled soon thereafter, per sources. https://t.co/VVEOfhWkgt
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 26, 2017
The big fella is betting on himself, and clearly believes he can get a max deal on the open market next year.
Per ESPN:
The offer was signed in Los Angeles this week, according to sources.
Noel, 23, recently switched agents, hiring LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group after a summer in which he was unable to fashion an acceptable multiyear deal from the Mavericks or garnish an offer sheet elsewhere.
A reported $17 million offer from Dallas was nonexistent in any form, according to sources close to Noel, though league sources say a four-year, $70 million contract was offered to Noel on July 1.
Sources said that the four-year offer was pulled when Noel asked for a max deal.
